Beware of hazardous ash, debris

Posted on October 18, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

If you’re ready to clean up a burn site, wait: because ash and debris can contain hazardous material, it must be handled and disposed of by a contractor specifically licensed for the job.

Ash and debris contain hazardous materials, which may include asbestos, heavy metals, by-products of plastic combustion and various other chemicals. It must not be removed prior to the California Department of Toxic Substance Control performing a site inspection.

Another reason to leave the job to experts: Ash and fire debris can’t be taken to the landfill, and it is ilegal to dispose of ash and debris along road sides or on public or private lands.

Unauthorized debris and ash removal by property owners may jeopardize their ability to obtain financial assistance from FEMA.

Agencies are working together to schedule town hall meetings to provide detailed information later this week.

See the County guidelines