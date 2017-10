Sebastiani Theatre offers free matinees for kids

Posted on October 18, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

To the growing list of countless acts of generosity and kindness add this gesture from Roger and Diana Rhoten and the Sebastiani Theatre Foundation: free matinees for out-of-school kids.

Thursday, October 19 at noon: “A Bug’s Life”

Friday, October 20 at noon: “The Incredibles”

The screenings are presented with thanks to John Lassiter, Pixar and Disney.

Check out the rest of the schedule, including the live Witchie Poo show this weekend.