The show must go on: ‘Rainmaker’ opens at Andrews Hall

Posted on October 18, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The show must, and will, go on. After a delay of one week, the Sonoma Arts Live production of “The Rainmaker” opens Thursday night with a “pay what you wish” performance at the Sonoma Community Center’s Andrews Hall.

“Our prayers and thoughts have been with our community, our fellow artists and our audiences as we struggled to decide whether or not to delay the opening performances,’ said Jaime Love, the company’s executive director. Ultimately, the decision was made “to do what we do: entertain.”

The actors and crew have been amazingly resilient, Love said. During a read-through of the play, a fire brike out behind their rehearsal space. Later, props and costumes were evacuated from the dark theater and delivered to Libby Oberlin’s The Theater School for a dress rehearsal.

“They cannot be stopped,” Love said.

Full price reserved seating is absolutely available, but there will be plenty of general admission seating available for donation only, she said. “Can’t commit to the price of a ticket due to recent struggles? Just come; it’s on us. Bring any houseguests you might have, and let us entertain you.”

The production run through October 29 with 7:30 p.m. shows Thursday-Saturday, and two performances each Sunday, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Directed by Patrick Nims, the play is a about a drifter who comes to a drought-ridden area and makes grand promises. “No doubt we all could use a rainmaker in our lives right about now,” said Love, “the larger-than-life drifter changes the fate of small-town family.”

The cast includes Abbey Lee, the Sonoma native who made her theater debut here 20 years ago. She has since won regional acting awards for her work in “Victor/Victoria” and “Animal Crackers.” She last appeared at Andrews Hall as the lead in “Cabaret.”

For ticket information, including exchanges, Sonomaartslive.org

Photos by Marina Fusco Nims

Top: Montgomery Paulsen and Abbey Lee