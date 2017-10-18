Update from Teen Services; counseling available
Posted on October 18, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun
“The past nine days have been incredible – terrifying, devastating, but also inspiring. It is beautiful to see how people continue to care for one another – helping each other; checking in with friends, neighbors, and colleagues; and expressing love and appreciation to our first responders. As the days go by, we will learn more about those who have lost homes and some who tragically have lost loved ones; our hearts go out to you. This experience will not be over for some time, and the need in our community will become even more evident as the days go on. We will be here for you.
“Teen Services has been without power since last Sunday evening, but we are pleased to say that our power came back on yesterday, and we can once again open our doors to our community. Our building has a commercial kitchen, a shower, washer and dryer, bicycles, a large passenger van and other amenities. If any of these might help someone you know who is struggling or in need, please have them contact Cristin Felso at the Teen Center at 17440 Highway 12
or by calling 707-939-1452
.
“We are working with community partners to connect resources with those in need, and the needs will be many. Besides the loss of housing, those we serve will also be experiencing financial impact from loss of jobs, loss in wages, and food loss. So many of you have kindly asked how you can help. Please consider making a donation to Redwood Credit Union, Rotary Sonoma, or directly to a nonprofit of your choice, including Teen Services,
who are working to rebuild our community and pick up where we left off; providing important services to our Valley.
“There will also be the need for emotional support. The Teen Services Center will be open from 9 am – 5 pm Monday through Friday. We will have people here to provide a listening ear, hot coffee, and resource referrals. Please send those in need our way.
“Our regular programming will resume next week, including the second session of our Work Readiness Certification workshop on Thursday October 26th
at Sonoma Valley High School room J15 from 3:15-5:15
. Any teens who work for the Lovin’ Oven and are in town have been called in to work to prep our weekly meal for Sonoma Overnight Support and to assist with food-making and serving efforts across the valley as needed. Operation Bicycle can provide bikes to those who need them, Contact Adrian Palenchar at707-494-4904
.
“Teen Services Staff and Board are thinking about our neighbors, partners, families, and friends as recovery efforts begin. Please know we are here for you and we care about you.
“And a special thank you to all of the men and women serving asfirefighters, medics, law enforcement officers and utility workers on the front lines battling the blazes that ravaged our valley. You are amazing, and we will forever be grateful to you.”
With Kind Regards,
Teen Services Staff and Board of Directors