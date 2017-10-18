Update from Teen Services; counseling available

Posted on October 18, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

“The past nine days have been incredible – terrifying, devastating, but also inspiring. It is beautiful to see how people continue to care for one another – helping each other; checking in with friends, neighbors, and colleagues; and expressing love and appreciation to our first responders. As the days go by, we will learn more about those who have lost homes and some who tragically have lost loved ones; our hearts go out to you. This experience will not be over for some time, and the need in our community will become even more evident as the days go on. We will be here for you.

“There will also be the need for emotional support. The Teen Services Center will be open from 9 am – 5 pm Monday through Friday . We will have people here to provide a listening ear, hot coffee, and resource referrals. Please send those in need our way.

Thursday October 26th at Sonoma Valley High School room J15 from 3:15-5:15 . Any teens who work for the Lovin’ Oven and are in town have been called in to work to prep our weekly meal for Sonoma Overnight Support and to assist with food-making and serving efforts across the valley as needed. Operation Bicycle can provide bikes to those who need them, Contact Adrian Palenchar at “Our regular programming will resume next week, including the second session of our Work Readiness Certification workshop onat Sonoma Valley High School room J15 from. Any teens who work for the Lovin’ Oven and are in town have been called in to work to prep our weekly meal for Sonoma Overnight Support and to assist with food-making and serving efforts across the valley as needed. Operation Bicycle can provide bikes to those who need them, Contact Adrian Palenchar at 707-494-4904

“Teen Services Staff and Board are thinking about our neighbors, partners, families, and friends as recovery efforts begin. Please know we are here for you and we care about you.

“And a special thank you to all of the men and women serving asfirefighters, medics, law enforcement officers and utility workers on the front lines battling the blazes that ravaged our valley. You are amazing, and we will forever be grateful to you.”

With Kind Regards,

Teen Services Staff and Board of Directors