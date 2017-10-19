Message and info from Pets Lifeline

Posted on October 19, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Thank You Sonoma!

Pets Lifeline is finally back at our Eighth Street East location and cleaning up from the fires. Here’s an update for our loyal friends and supporters who may have not heard the latest news from the shelter.

We evacuated a total of 85 animals to Marin Humane on Monday, October 9. We are so glad we did that as the days ahead were very uncertain and at least we knew the animals were safe and sound.

The shelter itself was evacuated on Thursday October 12, and most of our staff and families were evacuated from their homes as well. We returned to the shelter with power on Tuesday October 17 and are slowly getting back into the groove. We are busy cleaning and preparing to take in cats and dogs in need.

Thank you for all the support and help we have received. What we really need now is donated funds so that we can be there for all those that still need help.

Huge shout outs to our first responders and devoted staff and friends who came to our rescue when things got rough.

Warmest regards,

— Nancy King, CEO/Executive Director

Free pet food & pet supplies to those in need

* Pets Lifeline – 19686 Eighth Street East (10a – 5p)

* Springs Fire Relief Pantry @ Vineyard Shopping Center (Hwy 12 @ Verano) (9a – 12p & 4p – 7p)

LOST AND FOUND DOGS & CATS

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdmgAPZgpIYehZ_Jld02hl2HgB7Ljx5EkUge3APfPK7AYFE1Q/viewform

http://sonomacounty.ca.gov/Health/Animal-Services/Lost-and-Found/