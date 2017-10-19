Museum waives admission charge for new shows

Posted on October 19, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Two new exhibitions open this weekend at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, and admission will be free for the rest of the year.

“It is our hope that in the coming weeks the Museum will be a safe haven and gathering place for all to experience the healing power of art, said Executive Director Linda Keaton.

Magna Fide (The Great Belief) by David Ligare opens on Saturday, October 21, along with Forge and Stone: Works by Contemporary California Women Sculptors.

The exhibitions will be on view through January 7, 2018. Exhibition admission is free to the public for the rest of the year.

The Sonoma Valley Museum of Art is located at 551 Broadway. Regular hours are 11 am–5pm, Wednesday through Sunday. Svma.org. 707.939.7862.