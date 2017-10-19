‘Verses, stories and incantations’

The Sonoma Writers’ Workshop presents its third annual “Things That Go Bump in the Night,” an event to celebrate the ultimate witching hour through what participant Lisa Summers calls “verses, stories, utterances, and incantations.” Doors open at 7 p.m. , Friday, October 27 at Bump Wine Cellars, 521 Broadway, Suite A, Sonoma.

In addition to the usual suspects, members of the local literary community are invited to share seasonally themed work and may sign up at the beginning of the event; open mic slots will be limited.

Summers will share the bill with writers AJ Petersen, Stacey Tuel, Lisa Summers, Jonah Raskin, Daedalus Howell, Carol Allison, Steve Meloan, John O’Reilly, and Eliot Welch, and a few surprise guests. The dynamic duo Steve and Steve will be accompanying readers on stand-up base and accordion.