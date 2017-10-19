Archives

You can’t keep a good witch down

Posted on October 19, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Diana Rhoten’s Witchie Poo Players, an ensemble of some 60 members, many of them human, presents its annual Halloween Extravaganza in four weekend matinees at the Sebastiani Theatre.

The youthful variety show features music, dancing, magic, production numbers, weird characters and PG-rated spookiness. The audience is encouraged to come in costume for the traditional intermission parade.

The theatre itself is wonderfully costumed in vintage Halloween finery. October 21-22, and 28-29. 2 p.m. each day. $7-$9. 996.9756. Sebastianitheatre.com.

Photos by William Murray 

 

 

