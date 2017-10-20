Ghosts? Who to call

Posted on October 20, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

When it comes to a quintessential 80s comedy with cool special effects, an irresistible theme song and a demonically possessed Sigourney Weaver, here’s who you call: “Ghostbusters,” with Bill Murray, Dan Akroyd and Harold Ramis.

The 1984 box office smash (released three years after “Stripes,” also directed by Ivan Reitman) co-stars Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, Rick Moranis and, in an unexpected cameo, the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man. Spooky not scary, it’s the perfect all-age film to get in the Halloween spirit.

Rescheduled for Monday, October 23. $9. 7 p.m. Sebastiani Theatre. 996.9756. Sebastianitheatre.com.