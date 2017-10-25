Free support: coping with stress & loss

Posted on October 25, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Hospice by the Bay will host free drop-in support, “Coping with Stress & Loss from the Fires,” in sessions on Tuesdays, Oct. 31, Nov. 7 and 14, from noon to 1 p.m.

The groups meet at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 East Napa Street. All are invited to come together with others to find comfort, emotional support and healing advice to cope with the aftermath of the recent fires.

No registration required. Attend any or all three groups. Donations gratefully accepted. For additional information, contact Hospice by the Bay at 707.931.7299.

The non-profit Hospice by the Bay, an affiliate of UCSF, is the second-oldest hospice in the nation and the first in California.