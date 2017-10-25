Archives

Sign Up for Email Notifications

They’re here!

Posted on October 25, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

poltergeist

Halloween night brings “Poltergeist” to the Sonoma Community Center in a special screening conjured by Sonoma Arts Live. Communing with the audience will be screenwriter Michael Grais, a Springs resident, talking with KSVY’s Rick Love about the controversies – and curses? – that haunted the production.

Directed by Tobe “Chainsaw Massacre” Hooper, the 1982 film stars Craig T. Nelson, JoBeth Williams and, as the focus of weird paranormal activity, the five-year-old Heather O’Rourke.

“I look forward to sharing this iconic film with Sonoma on Halloween,” says Grais, who co-wrote the film with Stephen Speilberg, and has other writing and producer credits on his Hollywood resume. “Let’s have some fun!”

Tuesday, October 31. 8 p.m. $15 adults, $10 students. Andrews Hall, 276 E. Napa St. Sonomaartslive.org

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>