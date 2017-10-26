Day of tribute

Posted on October 26, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The annual Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) altar, a 12-foot sculpture adorned with photos, stories and tributes, will be installed starting October 28 in front of the Sonoma Community Center.

A free public reception will be held Wednesday, November 1, 6 to 8 p.m. with activities for kids, a performance by the Center’s Free Spirits Gospel Choir, and refreshments.

“El Catrin” and “La Catrina” costumes are encouraged, and everyone is invited to bring photos to place on the altar. The display will be on view through November 5.