Archives

Sign Up for Email Notifications

‘Rain’ this weekend

Posted on October 26, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

DSC_0412-132

The tagline for “The Rainmaker,” the Sonoma Arts Live production at Andrews Hall, is particularly apt for post-fire Sonoma Valley: “Dark times are followed by the light.” Directed by Patrick Nims, the play concerns a drifter who brings hope to a drought-stricken town.

The cast includes Abbey Lee (above, with Montgomery Paulsen), the Sonoma native — and regional acting success — last seen here in “Cabaret.” Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 26-28, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct, 29, at 2 and 8 p.m. $22-$37. Sonomaartslive.org.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>