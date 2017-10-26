‘Rain’ this weekend

Posted on October 26, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The tagline for “The Rainmaker,” the Sonoma Arts Live production at Andrews Hall, is particularly apt for post-fire Sonoma Valley: “Dark times are followed by the light.” Directed by Patrick Nims, the play concerns a drifter who brings hope to a drought-stricken town.

The cast includes Abbey Lee (above, with Montgomery Paulsen), the Sonoma native — and regional acting success — last seen here in “Cabaret.” Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 26-28, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct, 29, at 2 and 8 p.m. $22-$37. Sonomaartslive.org.