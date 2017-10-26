Wildfire relief and insurance seminar

Posted on October 26, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

On Saturday, October 28 from 1 p.m., Kivelstadt Cellars will host a seminar and discussion about insurance and government claims related to the wildfires.

The panel of experts will address general insurance claims, evidence preservation and claim preparation, government entitlements and government registration and claims processes. Following the presentation, specialists will be available to answer questions and have one-on-one discussions with attendees. Speakers include:

• Blake Creager and Jenny Duncan – Heffernan Insurance Brokers Commercial Insurance

• Kevin Bruen – government assistance advice

• Gary Umholtz – RPM Mortgage

• John LemMon – attorney

Kivelstadt Cellars is located at 13750 Arnold Drive in Glen Ellen.