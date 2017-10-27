Quarryhill Garden reopens, waives fee

Posted on October 27, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Quarryhill Botanical Garden, the 25-acre wild woodland garden in Glen Ellen, will re-open on Saturday, October 28 and will be free of charge through the end of the year.

“Our hope is the garden will serve as a place for healing and refuge,” said President and Executive Director Bill McNamara. “We want to share our tranquil garden with those who need a place to go for a peaceful, pastoral experience as the community unites to rebuild our beloved Valley of the Moon.”

Founded in 1987, Quarryhill is one of the pre-eminent Asian botanical gardens globally, featuring one of the largest collections of documented, wild-collected Asian plants in the world.

A wild woodland garden inhabiting 25 acres of rolling hills above the pastoral vineyards of Sonoma Valley, it offers “rare beautiful plants but also a place for peaceful recreation.”

Despite the fires that raged quite nearby, Quarryhill miraculously escaped major damage, McNamara said.

Quarryhill Botanical Garden is located at 12841 Highway 12, in Glen Ellen. It is open daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., holidays excepted. General admission is waived through December 31, 2017. 707.996.3166.

The Sonoma Valley Museum of Art has also waived its admission fee.