A fresh recipe for fire relief

Posted on October 28, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

With the title of “Sonoma’s Best Bartender” on the line, local mixologists employ all the tricks of the trade for the 11th annual Sonoma Bar Battle on Saturday November 4, 6 p.m. at the Sonoma Veterans Building.

The cocktail throw-down challenges teams to concoct a cocktail using a just-revealed secret ingredient; it’s like Iron Chef, but with booze. Meanwhile, guests sample the creations from participating bars and restaurants, and vote for “Best Decorated Booth” and “Best Fan Cocktail.”

Food stations and live music with Train Wreck Junction are included. The event is produced by Native Sons of the Golden West Parlor 111, and this year proceeds will go to fire relief: First Responders, Service Industry Workers and those affected by the devastating fires. 6 p.m. 126 First St. E. $40 advance, $45 at the door. Sonomabarbattle.com