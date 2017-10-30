Assemblymember Levine proposes protection for utility customers from fire costs

Posted on October 30, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Assemblymember Marc Levine (D-Marin County/Sonoma) said he will coauthor legislation next year protecting customers from increased rates due to improper activities by utility companies.

The bill will prohibit utility companies that are found to be at fault for fires from recovering the cost from their customers.

“It’s still too early to determine the cause of the North Bay fires,” Levien stated. “Regardless, ratepayers should never be stuck with the bill if negligence is determined. That’s why I am coauthoring legislation with Senator Jerry Hill to prohibit utility companies from charging ratepayers for costs if the utility is found at fault for a fire.”

“The public yearns for accountability and we must have it here,” said Assemblymember Levine.