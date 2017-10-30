Conversation with a Doctor: Healthy Eyes

Posted on October 30, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Monday, November 6: With “Maintaining Healthy Eyes As We Age,” Ophthalmologist Dr. Michael Saidel will discuss maintaining healthy vision, and common problems such as cataracts, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, and retinal detachment.

The free session is the latest in Sonoma Valley Hospital’s Conversation with a Doctor series.

Now based in Sonoma, Dr. Saidel served as a Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Chicago and has written a number of articles, and two books, on the subject. 12:30 p.m. Basement Conference Room, 247 Andrieux St., Sonoma. Free, but RSVP required to 707.935.5257 or [email protected]