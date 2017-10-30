Documenting the fires

Posted on October 30, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Valley Historical Society invites residents of the Sonoma Valley, the Springs, Glen Ellen and north to Kenwood to submit stories and photographs about how they and their families were affected by the fires. Project Manager Lynn Downey said the material will be archived at the Historical Society in a special collection called “The Sonoma Fire Project, ” and will be used for research, local journalism, and possibly future publications.

If you’d like to submit your story and photos, send them to: [email protected] You can write in the body of the email, or attach a Word document. Photos can be attached in any format.

The project asks for the following information: where you live (you don’t have to give an exact address, the general location is fine); how long you have lived in the Sonoma Valley; why you came here; and what kind of work you do mailing address and phone number

“We are doing this project to document the individual, personal side of this great regional tragedy, and are grateful to everyone who wants to participate, Downey said. Direct questions to her at 707.694.0440 or [email protected].