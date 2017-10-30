Halloween night thriller

Posted on October 30, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Halloween night brings “Poltergeist” to the Sonoma Community Center in a special screening conjured by Sonoma Arts Live. Communing with the audience will be screenwriter Michael Grais, a Springs resident, talking with KSVY’s Rick Love about the controversies – and curses? – that haunted the production.

Directed by Tobe “Chainsaw Massacre” Hooper, the 1982 film stars Craig T. Nelson, JoBeth Williams and, as the focus of weird paranormal activity, the five-year-old Heather O’Rourke.

“I look forward to sharing this iconic film with Sonoma on Halloween,” says Grais, who co-wrote the film with Stephen Speilberg, and has other writing and producer credits on his Hollywood resume. “Let’s have some fun!”

Tuesday, October 31. 8 p.m. $15 adults, $10 students. Andrews Hall, 276 E. Napa St. Sonomaartslive.org