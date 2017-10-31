New show at Arts Guild

For painter Zaza Fetterly, the featured artist in the Sonoma Art Guild’s November show, making art is like working as a scientist in a lab. “It’s discovery, it’s research, she says. “I love to explore and try new combinations, I trust the process, and I feel that the mysteries are endless.”

The exhibition opens with a reception on Friday November 3, 5 to 7 p.m.

Fetterly has been a member of the Guild for over 20 years, and shows regularly at the Monique Arnon Gallery in San Francisco and exhibits annually at the International Salon des Beaux Arts in Paris. Her work is sold and leased through the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art Rental Gallery.

“My paintings and sculptures are part of many private and corporate collections all over the world, but also part of my hairdresser’s, my shoemaker’s, my baker’s collections,” She says. “No place is too small or too grand. I love when someone likes my work enough to buy it.”

Over her career Zetterly has explored many mediums, but for the last few years, she has concentrated on oil and acrylic painting. “When I work I trust that my experience combined with the simple present moment will create something authentic, original, strong.”

Arts Guild members also showing through November 27:

Roberta Alexander, Barbara Aliza, Tracy Child, Janie Coltrin, Laura Culver, Irene Ehret, Cathleen Francisco, Christine Gonzalves, Kirk Hinshaw, Carol Larson, Jackie Lee, Andrea Leland, Nancy Martin, Tatiana McWethy, Helen Mehl, Loran May, Ruby Newman, Andrea Patri, Julia Pozsgai, Linda Semple, Vasily Spirin, Lyn Swan, Thena Trygstad, Susan Wiegardt, Jennifer Whitfield and Mark Zukowski.

Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Tuesday. Admission is free. 707.996.3115. Artsguildofsonoma.org