The pairing that goes beyond wine and food
Posted on November 1, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun
Wine and food are served with art and poetry for a November 4 “Pairings for the Senses” evebing at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art.
The concept inspired by the long-running Flight of Poets, where live poetry readings are paired with Sonoma Valley wines. An additional element is art, with the museum’s featured exhibitions: David Ligare: Magna Fide (The Great Belief) and Forge and Stone: Contemporary California Women Sculptors.
Sommelier and wine journalist Christopher Sawyer will emcee the event, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
The poets, selected and introduced by Hollie Hardy, are:
- Tess Taylor currently chairs the poetry committee of the National Book Critics Circle, and is on-air poetry reviewer for NPR’s All Things Considered. She was most recently a Distinguished Fulbright U.S. Scholar at the Seamus Heaney Centre at Queen’s University in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
- Bruce Snider is the author of the poetry collections Paradise, Indiana and The Year We Studied Women; and he is co-editor of The Poem’s Country: Place and Poetic Practice. He is currently an Assistant Professor at the University of San Francisco.
- Tomas Moniz is the founder, editor, and writer for the award winning Rad Dad, which produced two literary anthologies: Rad Dad and Rad Families: A Celebration.
- Chef participants are: Ed Metcalfe, Shiso Modern Asian Kitchen; David Bush, Oso Sonoma Sheana Davis,The Epicurean Connection and Matthew Nagan, The Schellville Grill.
Pouring paired wine will be: Gloria Ferrer Caves & Vineyards; Anaba Wines; Jeff Cohn Cellars; and Gundlach Bundschu.
SVMA will host another Pairing for the Senses event, with a different lineup of participants, on December 2.
Tickets (per night): $35 SVMA members, $40 general public. Svma.org. 707.939.7862 x13