The pairing that goes beyond wine and food

Posted on November 1, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Wine and food are served with art and poetry for a November 4 “Pairings for the Senses” evebing at the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art.

The concept inspired by the long-running Flight of Poets, where live poetry readings are paired with Sonoma Valley wines. An additional element is art, with the museum’s featured exhibitions: David Ligare: Magna Fide (The Great Belief) and Forge and Stone: Contemporary California Women Sculptors.

Sommelier and wine journalist Christopher Sawyer will emcee the event, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The poets, selected and introduced by Hollie Hardy, are:

Tess Taylor currently chairs the poetry committee of the National Book Critics Circle, and is on-air poetry reviewer for NPR’s All Things Considered. She was most recently a Distinguished Fulbright U.S. Scholar at the Seamus Heaney Centre at Queen’s University in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Bruce Snider is the author of the poetry collections Paradise, Indiana and The Year We Studied Women; and he is co-editor of The Poem’s Country: Place and Poetic Practice. He is currently an Assistant Professor at the University of San Francisco.

Tomas Moniz is the founder, editor, and writer for the award winning Rad Dad, which produced two literary anthologies: Rad Dad and Rad Families: A Celebration.

Chef participants are: Ed Metcalfe, Shiso Modern Asian Kitchen; David Bush, Oso Sonoma Sheana Davis,The Epicurean Connection and Matthew Nagan, The Schellville Grill.

Pouring paired wine will be: Gloria Ferrer Caves & Vineyards; Anaba Wines; Jeff Cohn Cellars; and Gundlach Bundschu.

SVMA will host another Pairing for the Senses event, with a different lineup of participants, on December 2.

Tickets (per night): $35 SVMA members, $40 general public. Svma.org. 707.939.7862 x13