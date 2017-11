Lego Club at the Library

Posted on November 1, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

First rule of Lego Club: tell your friends. The weekly Friday session at the Sonoma Valley library provides a zillion legos and a big space for kids to create — and, alas — demolish and then create again.

Clare O’Brien, youth services librarian says, “playing with Legos develops creativity and fine motor skills, encourages cooperation and most of all, it’s fun!”

Free. 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, November 3. 755 W. Napa Street, Sonoma. 707.996.5217. Sonomalibrary.org.