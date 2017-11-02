All Things Olive, for fire relief

Posted on November 2, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

B.R. Cohn Winery will host the second annual Sonoma Extra Virgin Festival (All Things Olive on Saturday, November 4, 11 to 4, with profits from ticket sales benefitting the Heart of the Vine Fire Relief Fund

Originally set to take place throughout the weekend, has cancelled its Sunday, November 5 date.

A hallmark of the olive oil harvest in Sonoma Valley, the event will commence with a hand harvest and blessing of olives from B.R. Cohn’s 160-year-old heritage trees. The olive harvest typically begins after the grape harvest concludes, leaving one more cause for celebration before the holiday season starts.

In an effort to aid recovery for the Napa and Sonoma areas, profits from ticket sales will go to the Heart of the Vine Fire Relief Fund, providing gift cards forbasic necessities to winery staff, first responders and employees of our winery friends, neighbors and vendors who have lost their homes.

“Now, more than ever, is the best time to support the wine country community through local festivals and winery visits,” said Debra Eagle, B.R. Cohn’s Estate Director. “Considering the last couple of weeks, it’s inspiring to see the community come together.”

Numerous olive oil vendors include B.R. Cohn, CaliVirgin Figone’s Olive Oil, Grumpy Goats Farm Olive Oil, Lucchetti Family Olive Oil, The Olive Press, River Road Olive Oil, Petroni, McEvoy and Wild Groves.

In addition, confirmed food vendors will be available at the festival, including: The Girl and the Fig’s The Fig Rig, Belon Oysters from Michael Watchorn, Drums and Crumbs and Sweet Scoops Ice Cream.

The festival will showcase educators Orietta Gianjorio and Don Landis and pastry chef and cookbook author Maria Capdevielle, chefs and cookbook authors, Sally James and John Toulze, all of whom will explain the marvels of this ancient fruit.

The day features music from The Butterdishes and Rhyme & Reason.

Other vendors will include Sonoma Syrup, Bob Bowman Photography, North of South Olivewoods, Table Chez Nous, Crisp Bakeshop, House of Gar and ODE.

Event tickets are $20 and include a glass of B.R. Cohn wine.