Free info session: weight loss surgery for men

Posted on November 2, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma Valley Hospital will host an information session for men interested in learning how weight loss surgery can help them improve their health. The free session, scheduled for November 7 at Sonoma Valley Hospital, will be led by Scott Perryman, MD, Bariatric Surgeon.

“Weight loss surgery is an option that most men overlook,” said Dr. Perryman, a board-certified surgeon specializing in bariatric surgery. “The purpose of this session is to inform men struggling with morbid obesity about the health benefits that result very quickly from laparoscopic and minimally invasive surgery.”

According to Dr. Perryman, studies show that this procedure is frequently an effective way to deal with serious chronic disorders resulting from obesity such as diabetes, high blood pressure, hypertension, heart disease, sleep apnea and joint pain.

The meeting is planned as an informal presentation and discussion led by Dr. Perryman. Also participating will be Robert Wedell, bariatric support group leader, who will share his own experience with weight loss surgery.

It will be held at Sonoma Valley Hospital, Tuesday, November 7, 6:30-8:00 p.m., in the Administrative Conference Room, at 347 Andrieux Street in downtown Sonoma. Register by calling 707.938.3870 Ext 1 or email [email protected]