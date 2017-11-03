Archives

Sign Up for Email Notifications

Well grounded

Posted on November 3, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

mountain cemetery

Saturday, November 4: Mountain Cemetery Tour

Trail Steward Fred Allebach, author of the city’s Mountain Cemetery guide, leads the way though the historic graveyard, founded in 1841, to share stories about its more notable and interesting long-term residents, some buried in simple plots, others in grand, sculpted crypts.

$35, to benefit the all-volunteer Sonoma Overlook Trail Stewards’ regular maintenance and education activities. 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. RSVP to [email protected]

One thought on “Well grounded

  1. This sounds like a nice tour. And it’s nice to know that at least all the dead people in Sonoma have affordable housing. ;-)

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>