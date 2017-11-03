Saturday, November 4: Mountain Cemetery Tour
Trail Steward Fred Allebach, author of the city’s Mountain Cemetery guide, leads the way though the historic graveyard, founded in 1841, to share stories about its more notable and interesting long-term residents, some buried in simple plots, others in grand, sculpted crypts.
$35, to benefit the all-volunteer Sonoma Overlook Trail Stewards’ regular maintenance and education activities. 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. RSVP to [email protected]
One thought on “Well grounded”
This sounds like a nice tour. And it’s nice to know that at least all the dead people in Sonoma have affordable housing.