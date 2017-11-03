Well grounded

Posted on November 3, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Saturday, November 4: Mountain Cemetery Tour

Trail Steward Fred Allebach, author of the city’s Mountain Cemetery guide, leads the way though the historic graveyard, founded in 1841, to share stories about its more notable and interesting long-term residents, some buried in simple plots, others in grand, sculpted crypts.

$35, to benefit the all-volunteer Sonoma Overlook Trail Stewards’ regular maintenance and education activities. 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. RSVP to [email protected]