Classes for new moms

Posted on November 3, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The next Mother and Baby series – four weekly sessions covering what to expect after the child arrives – will be presented by Sonoma Valley Hospital beginning November 20.

The series covers breast and bottle feeding, relationship changes, newborn care, mom care, and what to expect in the first weeks and months as a new mom. There also will be discussions on safety issues such as car seats, carriers, and crib bumpers.

Four weekly sessions will be held on Mondays beginning November 20 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon, through December 11. Cost is $80. To register, or for more information, call 707.935.5084.

The Birthplace at Sonoma Valley Hospital has three private suites for labor, birthing and recovery, and five postpartum rooms, staffed by an experienced team of skilled obstetric nurses who provide personalized attention. A pediatrician and anesthesiologist are available 24 hours a day. To schedule a tour or with questions call 707.935.5301.