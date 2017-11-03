PG&E to offer free wood removal in fire areas

Posted on November 3, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is offering its customers assistance in cutting down and hauling away larger wood from their property at no cost.

Customers can now request wood removal for qualifying hazard trees PG&E cuts down near its power lines to help ensure public safety and protect its electric and gas infrastructure.

This is an opt-in program and customers’ trees must qualify for the service. PG&E expects to cut down as many as 25,000 hazard trees in the fire-impacted areas throughout its service area.

“Safety is our top priority for everyone at PG&E every day, and that’s why we’re working to remove hazard trees around our power lines, “said Kevin Dasso, PG&E vice president of asset management.

“We know that the wood will pile up, increasing the fuel around homeowners’ properties,” he said. “This no-cost assistance is one of the ways we are helping our communities recover as quickly as possible.

In order to qualify:

Wood must be easily accessible by equipment or machinery

Be larger than four inches in diameter and six feet long

And , wood must be within 50 feet of a permanent structure or have the ability to impede traffic, roll into roads, road drainage structures or watercourses

PG&E expects to have the wood removal program work completed within three months.

PG&E contractors will haul away and dispose of the wood.

Wood and debris that is less than four inches in diameter does not qualify for this program. As with its normal practice, PG&E will clean up debris it cuts either by chipping or lopping and spreading according to forestry best-management practices.