Sonoma Valley death notices

Posted on November 5, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

John George Berger, 88, of Sonoma, passed away October 23, 2017.

Mary Rita Browning, 87, of Sonoma, passed away October 5, 2017.

Ronald E. Cartwright, 48, of Eldridge, passed away October 17, 2017.

Marlyn Frederick Cornelius, 60, of Sonoma, passed away October 29, 2017.

James Thomas Deely, 65, of Sonoma, passed away October 28, 2017.

Mary Jo Egan, 89, of Sonoma, passed away October 3, 2017.

Patricia Elaine Fedigan, 70, of Sonoma, passed away October 27, 2017.

William Garwood, 101, of Sonoma, passed away October 30, 2017.

Pieter Goedewaagen, 86, of Sonoma, passed away October 2, 2017.

Delores Hibbard, 99, of Sonoma, passed away October 20, 2017.

Pearl Hunt, 89, of Sonoma, passed away October 21, 2017.

Barbara Leedom, 75, of Sonoma, passed away October 22, 2017.

Robin Anthony Lindsay, 79, of Sonoma, passed away October 18, 2017.

David Robert May, 75, of Sonoma, passed away October 17, 2017.

Lee Chadwick Rogers, 72, of Glen Ellen, passed away October 12, 2017.

Andrea Walter, 36, of Eldridge, passed away October 28, 2017.

Consuelo Westbrook, 87, of Sonoma, passed away October 27, 2017.

Pamela Mae Wilson, 66, of Sonoma, passed away October 10, 2017.

– Information provided by Duggan’s Mission Chapel.

The Sun publishes death notices free of charge, to include basic information provided by the funeral home of record. Requests for more complete obituaries will be accepted as paid advertisements. For more information call 933-0101.