Reel to reel

Posted on November 8, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

This Sonoma International Film Festival “Mini Reel” pop-up event includes a screening of the gorgeously filmed documentary “Atlantic Salmon: Lost at Sea,” plus breakfast, short films, lunch and the feature “Beyond the River,” the story of a New Zealand canoe team that battles to win the sport’s top prize.

Saturday, November 11. $75. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at, of course, The Reel Fish Shop & Grill, 401 Grove St. Sonomafilmfest.org.