Springs Community Alliance meets

Posted on November 8, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Caitlin Cornwall, representing Sustainable Sonoma, will address the crisis caused by, and possible steps towards a meaningful recovery from, the disastrous wildfires at a meeting of the Springs Community Alliance on Thursday evening, November 16.

The presentation will also address the ecological aspect of the fires, the increasing wildfire risk in a changing climate, and the many benefits of active vegetation management to reduce fire risk.

Bill Kuntz, Public Information Officer from the Small Business Administration will also speak, outlining the resources his agency provides including federal disaster loans from businesses of all sizes, private nonprofits, homeowners and renters.

The 7 p.m. event is free and open to the public at La Luz Center, 17560 Greger St. in the Springs. Translation services will provided. Regular meetings of the Alliance are held on the third Thursday of the month.

— art by Mike Acker