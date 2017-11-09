Examining the risk of teenage pot use

Posted on November 9, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

R.I.S.K.-Sonoma, the local advocacy group warning of the risks to teenage marijuana users, will host a public screening of “The Other Side of Cannabis — The Negative Effects of Marijuana On Our Youth.”

The documentary will be shown Sunday, November 12, 4 to 6 p.m. at the Sebastiani Theater. The film’s producer will attend, and take part in a panel discussion.

The goal is to educate parents and to bring up relevant issues for discussion, said R.I.S.K. Director Leslie Nicholson. “I think we all agree that keeping our kids safe is a high priority.”

The film is not about legalization nor medicinal marijuana treatments, she said, but rather the negative effects of marijuana on adolescents, teenagers and young adults whose brains are still forming.

“I founded R.I.S.K. Sonoma after seeing my young teen become addicted to drugs,” Nicholson said in a letter. “I have spent the last five years, with the support of many people in the community, creating a support network to educate and support families.”

Nicholson stressed that the documentary is based on contemporary research, including expert testimony from Harvard neuroscientists and others, with no political or judgmental intention.

“Our intent is to be proactive in educating about issues affecting teens, and also to direct families in crisis to resources that can help their teens overcome challenges related to drugs and alcohol, and bring their families back together,” she said.

There will be a suggested donation of $5 person towards future presentations and panel discussions offered by R.I.S.K.-Sonoma/A Parent Support Network.