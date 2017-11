Fogerty to play fire benefit — at $10k a pop

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer John “Creedence Clearwater” Fogerty will perform a benefit for fire relief on November 11 at the Hamel Family Winery. Tickets are $10,000 each.

$10k — that’s not a typo. But the¬†donation includes dinner and ice cream.

Contact Hamel Family Wines at 707-996-5800.