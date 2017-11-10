Sonoma salutes Veterans Day

Posted on November 10, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The service of all U.S. military veterans is saluted with the annual Veterans Day observance on Saturday, November 11, at the Veterans Memorial Building in Sonoma. The event, presented by Sonoma Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1943, American Legion Post 489 and AMVETRS Post 55, begins at 11 a.m.

The guest of honor is Retired Colonel Brendan Kearney, USMC, former Chief of Staff, US Marine Corps Forces, Europe. His 31-year career included postings to Quantico, VA, Camp Pendleton, CA, Okinawa, Japan and Stuttgart, Germany.

Area Police Chiefs and Fire Chiefs will attend, along with elected officials from the City and County. There will be complimentary refreshments to all veterans, their families and guests at 10 a.m. with the ceremony to follow.