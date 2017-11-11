Gravesite memorial for Jack London

Posted on November 11, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

This year marks the 101st anniversary of Jack London’s death, and Jack London State Historic Park will pay a special tribute to one of the world’s best known American writers with a gravesite memorial on Saturday, November 18.

In his short life, Jack London accomplished much, not only as a writer of fifty books, but also as an adventurer, reporter, war correspondent and innovative farmer. He was in the process of developing a model ranch, destined to be the finest in California, when he died.

The memorial is open to the public at no charge. Those attending should gather at the House of Happy Walls Museum on November 18 to start the half mile walk to the grave site at 10 am. A golf cart will be available for those who prefer not to walk.