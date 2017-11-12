Overlook Trail reopens after repairs to firebreak damage

Posted on November 12, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

To combat the wildfires threatening Sonoma, bulldozers cut a fire break through hillside terrain including the Overlook Trail. The effort helped halt the advancing fire, but caused substantial damage to the trail itself, as the heavy machinery crossed the trail 15-20 times.

Thanks to a 30-member Cal Fire team, the City’s Public Works Department and Trail Steward volunteers, Overlook has been repaired and is now open and usable.

The area was not burned, but several spots will need to be completely rebuilt, including a portion of Rattlesnake Cutoff (pictured).

The Trail Stewards will host a free Community Gratitude Hike on Saturday, December 2 at 9 a.m. There will be music, coffee and muffins,

The trailhead is at the entrance to the Mountain Cemetery, just a few blocks north of the Sonoma Plaza on First Street West.

For more information contact Jeni Nichols at [email protected]