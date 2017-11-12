Scouts collect food for FISH

Posted on November 12, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The annual Scouting for Food drive for Friends in Sonoma Helping (FISH) is underway throughout Sonoma Valley. Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts alike distribute flyers onto hundreds of doors, hoping to come back to find donated food on Saturday, November 18.

The call is for non-perishables such as canned goods, pasta, rice, and beans, and the need is greater than ever. Place the food and flyer in a visible location on your doorstep or by the curb, and uniformed Scouts will come by between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. for pick up. Another way to take part: bring your donations to Fiesta Plaza, at the corner of Highway 12 and Siesta Way, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

All donations go directly to FISH to help stock Christmas baskets that given to the needy. For more on the FISH Christmas basket program call 707.996.0111.