Roger’s all-star review

Posted on November 13, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

When the Sebastiani Theatre’s Roger Rhoten calls, Sonoma Valley’s performance community responds. On Friday, November 17, a huge roster of local musicians, entertainers and at least one belly dancer convene for “Vaudeville Fundraiser: An Old Time Variety Show,” a benefit for fire disaster victims.

The evening’s entertainment is an all-star team of regional talent, with a bit of absolutely everything, from rockers, divas and crooners to a sword swallower and at least one belly dancer.

Acts include: Stephanie Ozer, jazz pianist, vocalist Jeff “The Last Crooner” Gilbert with pianist Earl Blue; John Burdick, blues musician, John & Laura Benward, musician and vocalist; and Tobias, from The Traveling Spectacular, with Magic & Other Oddities.

More? You bet: Sheila Whitney, Jennifer Wood and Sid James, vocalists; Roger Rhoten, magician; David Aguilar and Peter McCauley, musicians; Misty, vocalist; Tommy Thompson, musician; Nathalie Tedrick, belly dancer; Isobel Hubbard, vocalist; Cliff Yugo, bass, and Mikey Cannon, drums; and Luis Contreras, dancer.

7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 general, $50 VIP. To benefit fire disaster victims, La Luz and undocumented families in need. 476 First St, E., Sonoma. 707.996.9756. Sebastianitheatre.com.