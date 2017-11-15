Driver in deadly crash booked for DUI

Posted on November 15, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The California Highway Patrol has identified a woman who died in a head-on collision involving an allegedly intoxicated driver Tuesday morning on state Highway 12 as Estefania Soto, 27, of Boyes Hot Springs.

Estefania Soto was driving a 2012 Nissan Sentra east on Highway 12 just west of Agua Caliente Road in the Boyes Hot Springs area of unincorporated Sonoma County around 7:45 a.m. when a westbound Ford truck crossed the double yellow lines and struck her car head-on, CHP Officer Marc Runspurger said.

Soto was pronounced dead at the scene and a 7-year-old girl in her car suffered major injuries and was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

The Ford driver, Jose Lopez-Perez, 25, of Santa Rosa, also suffered major injuries and was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital where he was arrested on suspicion of DUI, Renspurger said.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and the girl was properly restrained in a child safety seat, Renspurger said.

The collision closed Highway 12 in the area until around noon