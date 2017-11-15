Sonoma launches ‘Gratitude Project’

Posted on November 15, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Appreciation, recognition, and gratitude are the theme the City of Sonoma’s slate of activities for the community in the month of November, highlighted by a gathering to pay tribute to emergency responders, community volunteers, and fire victims in a civic ceremony on November 18.

“The Love In The Air” is the theme chosen to represent the experience that the community went through during and now after the October fires. The idea drew inspiration from flyers proclaiming that ‘The Love In The Air Is Thicker Than The Smoke’, a saying that spread as far as Times Square in New York.

“While the City itself was fortunate to escape direct damage,” said City Manager Cathy Capriola, “it is important to come together with an official tribute ceremony to express appreciation to our emergency responders and all the amazing community and business volunteers that supported their efforts.”

A special “The Love In The Air,” showing a heart rising from the Valley’s hills, was created with help from local graphic artist Lisa Carlsson.

One element of the campaign is a “Heart Art” project, encouraging residents of all ages to create tangible expressions of their emotions and perspectives in the fire’s aftermath through artwork and/or words on hearts of all sizes.

Several heart-making opportunities are planned. ArtEscape will have a table at the upcoming Sonoma Valley Fire & Rescue Open House on November 12, as well as a free drop-in heart making workshop in the Springs on November 15 from 6:30-9 p.m. sonomacity.org, and facebook page.

The City encourages residents and businesses to incorporate hearts into their decorations of their homes or business to show appreciation/gratitude. To learn more about the Heart Art project details, contact Lisa Janson, [email protected]

Heart Art created by the community be displayed at locations throughout the Valley, and will be highlighted at the civic ceremony being planned for November 18 on the Plaza, prior to the annual Lighting of the Plaza event.

“The Love In The Air” theme will also be reflected in new banners on light poles surrounding the Plaza. The banners, which highlight some of the experiences expressed in the community, will remain in place through the holiday season.

The City’s new website includes a section devoted to fire recovery resources with a Sonoma Valley focus, as well as a new page at sonomacity.org/TheLoveInTheAir that lists both information about the Heart Art project and upcoming community events of gratitude, recognition, and commemoration.