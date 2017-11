New Orleans-Style Piano Show

Posted on November 16, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

On Sunday, November 19, the Sebastiani Theatre presents a keyboard summit to benefit fire victims and families in need.

The lineup includes Tommy Thomsen, Wendy “The Queen of Boogie Woogie” DeWitt (pictured), Billy Philadelphia, Meg Mackey, Kirk Harwood, Ken Snakebite and Earl Blue.

$10. 2 p.m. Sebastianitheatre.com. 707.996-9756.