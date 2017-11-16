Sonoma’s free Thanksgiving dinner

Posted on November 16, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

For years, the Sonoma Community Center, Sonoma’s Rotary and many, many others have teamed up to serve over 400 free Thanksgiving dinners to local residents. Led by an all-volunteer crew, the free dinner has been a tradition in the Sonoma Valley for more than five decades.

This year, the event will be more important than ever before.

This year’s meal will be made using locally sourced, fresh ingredients and will include all the traditional Thanksgiving fare. Longtime Sonoma Community Center volunteer, City Council Member, and Rotarian Gary Edwards, along with his co-chef Daniel Quijada will lead the dinner preparations. Local groups and individuals including Maya Restaurant, Elaine Bell Catering, Paul’s Produce, Sonoma Market, Clover Dairy, and Joanne Romanini Distributing have also donated supplies and ingredients for the event.

The dinner is free and open to the public; non-alcoholic beverages and desserts will be provided. Donations of homemade desserts to serve to guests are always deeply appreciated and so much a part of the tradition.

The Free Thanksgiving Dinner will be held on Thanksgiving Day, November 23, at the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Hall. Doors open at 3:00 p.m. and dinner will be served until the food runs out. Seating is on a first come, first served basis and all are welcome to attend. There is no cost to attend the meal, however, donations are gratefully accepted to help offset the cost of producing the event.

More information about the Free Thanksgiving Dinner and the Sonoma Community Center is available online at www.sonomacommunitycenter.org, by calling (707) 938-4626, or in person at the Center’s office at 276 East Napa Street, in Sonoma.