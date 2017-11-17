Reps. Thompson, Huffman: feds denial of fire aid is ‘a new low’

Posted on November 17, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A request for supplemental disaster relief by the federal Office of Management and Budget contains no funding whatsoever for rebuilding the communities in California devastated by the recent wildfires, according to Congressmen Mike Thompson (CA-05) and Jared Huffman (CA-02).

For the Administration to not request even a single additional penny to help rebuild the communities devastated by the worst fires in California’s history is mind-boggling, they said.

“This is a new low,” Reps. Thompson and Huffman said in a joint statement released today. “Either they have forgotten about the thousands of American citizens who’ve lost everything in the California fires, or they just don’t care.”

“For weeks, Democrats and Republicans have told the Administration in specific detail what resources Californians need to begin to recover and rebuild. Today, it’s clear those requests have just been ignored. This is outrageous, unacceptable, and a dereliction of the Administration’s duty to help the people of California.

The statement continued, “In the absence of responsible leadership from the President and his Administration, we call on House leadership to throw this offensive request in the trash and work in a bipartisan manner to deliver adequate disaster relief to all Americans who’ve been impacted by the recent hurricanes and fires.”