‘Broadway’ gets the holiday spirit

Posted on November 18, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

After a successful summer run of open-air shows at Jack London Park, Transcendence Theatre Company packed up its dancing shoes and moved inside for the winter. The

force behind “Broadway Under the Stars” presents its new annual winter show, “Broadway Holiday Spectacular,” December 1-3 at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa.

The production features seasonal favorites, Broadway showtunes and modern twists on uplifting and cherished songs. It’s another distinctive blend of song and dance that is a signature of the locally-based, award-winning theater company.

Its holiday message — of joy and inspiration — comes at an important time, says Stephen Stubbins, the company’s co-executive director. “It’s a musical celebration that will move us into the holiday spirit in a powerful way as we reconvene and rise up together in song.”

In response to fire relief efforts, Transcendence Theatre Company established the “Rise Up & Recover Fund,” to which five percent of the proceeds from the Santa Rosa shows will be contributed.

“We feel so lucky to call Sonoma our home,” Stubbins said, “and we know that it is our duty to share our hearts, voices, and spirits in the celebrating of what it means to care so deeply for one another in this community.”

As usual, the cast is stacked with vibrant, talented and, despite their energetic youth, veteran entertainers. Broadway artists have been featured in Broadway productions including “Wicked,” “White Christmas,” “Mary Poppins,” “Mamma Mia” and “Les Miserables.”

“Broadway Holiday Spectacular” plays Friday, December 1 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday, December 203m at 2 and 7:30 p.m. $39-$89. Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa. 707.546.3600. Transcendencetheatre.org