We’re done with Launderland

Posted on November 18, 2017 by Fred Allebach

Launderland, the laundromat in the CVS Plaza, has suffered a serious loss of quality service. Things have gotten so bad that we will start going to Napa or Glen Ellen. Having to travel out of town to do laundry is not good for local transportation greenhouse gas footprint, but the service is now too poor and unreliable to waste any more time and money on.

There are persistent cockroaches in and around the machines, complete with egg cases. The machines don’t work right or plain don’t work at all. Many times at the end of a the wash cycle, the clothes are soaking wet and not spun out, or haven’t even gotten wet. The change machine has no change and is empty. The contact phone is for the previous owner.

The place is dirty and suffering from serious neglect. Things went downhill two years ago when new owners took over. Now the laundromat is for sale again.

Suggestion to the new buyers and owners: don’t pay top dollar for a cockroach infested laundromat where a goodly percentage of machines need work or are broken. When you do buy it, fix it up and advertise that the facility is up to normal clean and expected standards. If the new owner wants patronage, they will have to provide a decent service.

The current price of $2.50 a single load is already high enough. New owners: please don’t raise the prices. A raise in price will only continue to keep valley residents away. A nice clean, well run facility may justify an eventual price increase, but first you will have to prove it.