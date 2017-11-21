Law agencies on County-wide man hunt

Posted on November 21, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The FBI San Francisco Division, Santa Rosa Police Department, California Highway Patrol, and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Russell Allen Lyles, Jr., aka “J.R.”, 36, of Windsor, California.

Lyles was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Conspiracy, Maiming in Aid of Racketeering, and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon in Aid of Racketeering.

Lyles is a known member of the Sonoma County Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.

Lyles lives in Windsor, and has a home in Healdsburg. He also owns and operates a business in Windsor. Law enforcement believes that Lyles may be traveling with his pregnant fiancee, who is not a fugitive from the law.

Lyles has ties to and may be traveling in Lake County, Mendocino County, or Sonoma County. He has ties to the Lake Sonoma area.

The Sonoma County Alliance is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

The public should not try to approach Lyles, and should instead contact law enforcement immediately. If you have any information on his location, please contact the FBI San Francisco Division at (415) 553-7400 or tips.fbi.gov or contact the Santa Rosa Police Department at (707) 528-5222. Tips can remain anonymous.