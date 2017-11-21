Pixar’s Lasseter takes leave after allegations, Sonoma event canceled

Posted on November 21, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

After allegations of sexual harassment were published today, John Lasseter, the chief creative officer of Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studios, announced that he is taking a six month leave of absence.

The Hollywood Reporter alleges that the Pixar co-founder is known for “grabbing, kissing, and making comments about physical attributes.”

Lasseter’s Sonoma appearance scheduled for December 4 has been canceled.

In the statement, Lasseter also acknowledged “painful” conversations and unspecified “missteps,” and apologized to those who may have been “on the receiving end of an unwanted hug or any other gesture they felt crossed the line