Healing with the Land: Community Forum

Posted on November 23, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

In a public meeting on Monday, November 27, Sonoma Ecology Center presents an update of Valley lands following the fires, what it is doing in response to the fires, and what the public can do to help the recovery.

Topics include: How severely the land burned, and where; the fires’ impacts on Valley land and water? Recommendations and resources for addressing burned land; and how to help build resiliency for our land and community for the future.

Presentations and Q & A. This event is free, bi-lingual and there will be childcare available.

7:30 to 9 p.m. First Congregational Church of Sonoma, Burlingame Hall. 252 W Spain St.