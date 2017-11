Jazz in the afternoon

Posted on November 24, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

With her silky, soulful pipes and charismatic stage presence, the jazz vocalist Clairdee has recorded three albums of standards while opening for artists as diverse as David Sanborn, the Count Basie Orchestra, Johnny Mathis, and Etta James.

Her gig on Sunday, December 3 is presented by the Sonoma Valley Jazz Society. $40 general, free to Society members. 4 p.m. Vintage House, 264 First St. E., Sonoma. Sonomavalleyjazzsociety.org