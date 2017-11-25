‘Food for Fines’ at the Library

Posted on November 25, 2017 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Valley is offering a special deal to folks with overdue books – pay off your fines by donating food.

Through the end of the year, the Library will accept donations for Friends in Helping Sonoma (F.I.S.H) for its holiday food basket program.

The Food for Fines program encourages library patrons to return overdue library materials and pay off the fines with a donation of food to those in need. One unit of food will erase all fines from past due items for one account.

Sandy Drew, a volunteer with F.I.S.H says, “We love partnering with the library on this project. F.I.S.H received a substantial amount of food with this program last year and we are pleased that it is happening again.”

Items most needed, according to F.I.S.H., are canned fruits and vegetables, canned tuna or chicken, dried beans, rice and pasta.

The Food for Fines program continues through Saturday, December 30. Food donations cannot be applied towards lost or damaged library items.

For more information contact Sonoma Valley Library manager, Lisa Musgove at 996.5217 or [email protected]